All Legionnaires, Auxiliary members and all veterans and their families are encouraged to attend the annual Veterans Day supper at Grapevine Senior Center on Main Street in Colfax.

Bring a dish to pass, if able. Coffee, water, plates and utensils are provided.

Gus Fehr will have pictures and comments on his Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Supper will be served at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 11.