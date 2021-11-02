Glenwood City Veteran’s Day Program

The School District of Glenwood City’s Annual Veteran’s Day program will be held on Thursday, November 11th at 9:00am in the High School Gymnasium. All veterans and community members are invited to attend.

Veteran’s are invited for coffee and donuts at 8 a.m. in the high school cafeteria before the program begins.

In conjunction with Veteran’s Day week the Glenwood City High School History Club will be collecting donations for single elderly veterans, surviving spouses, and disabled veterans in Western Wisconsin. Ideas on donated items: hygiene products (toothbrush, soap, dental floss, chapstick, lotion, razors, shaving cream) Food (any non-perishable item that can easily be made, bottled water, etc.) Monetary donations are also accepted (checks payable to GC Schools). Students should turn in items to their respective office.

Questions about the program may be directed to Mr. Matt Lamb at 715-265-4266 #7618 or matt.lamb@gcsd.k12.wi.us