Applicants Sought for Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher Award by October 15

MADISON – Do you know an educator that does a great job incorporating agriculture into their classroom? If so, encourage them to fill out an application for Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program’s Outstanding Teacher Award.

Certified teachers currently integrating agricultural concepts into non-agricultural curricula in the pre-K through high school levels are eligible to apply. Applications may be from an individual teacher or a teaching team. Previous state winners and certified agricultural education instructors are not eligible.

Teachers must use agricultural information or materials within the classroom curriculum to assist students in learning the importance of agriculture. Learning activities may include, but are not limited to, understanding agriculture’s impact on personal lives, our national heritage, the environment or the economy. Innovative and interdisciplinary programs are encouraged.

The state winner(s) will receive a plaque and $500 to be used for educational resources or towards attending the 2022 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Saratoga Springs, NY. The winner(s) will also represent Wisconsin as the state’s nominee for the Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture Award Program presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Ag in the Classroom program.

For application information, visit the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom website at wisagclassroom.org. The application must be postmarked by Oct. 15.

For more information, contact Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Darlene Arneson at darneson@wfbf.com or 608.828.5644.