Canfield-Schmidt family reunion to be held Oct. 2

The Canfield-Schmidt Family Reunion will be held Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at noon. It will be held at New Haven Town Hall in beautiful downtown Connorsville, WI.

Potluck lunch, bring a dish to share. Plates, utensils, coffee and lemonade will be provided. If you are musically gifted, please bring your instrument. Spontaneous jam sessions have been known to break loose at this event.

Looking forward to seeing you there!

– Canfield-Schmidt Family Reunion