Hudson, WI: St Croix County will participate in an Elder Abuse Conference on Tuesday, September 14. The conference is free and will focus on aspects of elder abuse including physical, emotional, financial, and neglect. The conference will be held at:

• Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

• Time: 8 to 11 am. (in-person registration opens at 7:45 am)

• Location: Faith Community Church, 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI

Featured speakers include Circuit Judge Edward Vlack III, District Attorney Karl Anderson, Sheriff Scott Knudson, County Elder Abuse Specialists and representatives from the securities and banking industries and the faith community. The conference will be moderated by Bob Feidler, Chair of the St. Croix County Public Protection and Judiciary Committee. Topics include:

• Judicial Perspective

• Law Enforcement Issues

• Financial Guidance

• Elder Abuse Services

• Legal Perspective