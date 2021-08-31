| logout
Students named to CVTC President’s List for summer term 2021
Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) announces that the following students have been named to the President’s List for the summer 2021 semester. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of six credits with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Boyceville: Diane Duerst
Clear Lake: Shannon J. Williams
Colfax: Donna Cardinal and E Xiong
Elk Mound: Lynn A. Crawford, Angela M. Kruger, Hunter K. Lemler, Jessica N. Lysdahl, Keagan J. Mcrea, Joan Rich, and Amber D. Wachsmuth
From Glenwood City: Damian Lucia