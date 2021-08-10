WisDOT holding teleconference for US 12 resurfacing project in St. Croix County

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding a teleconference to discuss the US 12 resurfacing project between Baldwin and Roberts at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

To join: Call (888) 557-8511 and enter access code 8581062 followed by the pound sign (#).

The purpose of the meeting is to provide business owners and others with information regarding the proposed work, current construction schedule and how traffic will be managed during construction.

To address deteriorating pavement on US 12, WisDOT is planning to:

• Mill and resurface 8.6 miles of US 12 between the roundabout at WIS 65 North in Roberts and US 63 in Baldwin.

• Mill and resurface 0.75 mile of US 12 in Baldwin from US 12/63 South to US 12 East in Baldwin.

• Replace a bridge over an unnamed waterway approximately one mile north of the village of Hammond with a new concrete box culvert.

• Replace roadside guardrail at the bridge approaches and steep slopes or flatten roadside slopes for guardrail elimination.

• Upgrade sidewalk curb ramps in Hammond and Baldwin to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

• Replace or repair existing culverts.

• Reconstruct the one-block section of US 12 between Wolf Street and County T/County TT in Hammond to create a flatter approach grade to the intersection.

• Convert the US 12 and County T/County TT intersection in Hammond to four-way stop control for added safety for motorists and pedestrians.

• Install new pavement marking.

Construction is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 16, in Baldwin with curb ramp and utility adjustments. The project is scheduled for completion in late October.

Traffic will be maintained on US 12 for most construction activities. However, there will be times when traffic will be reduced to a one-lane road controlled by flagging operations in the immediate work zone areas. Access to local roadways and driveways will be maintained.

During the bridge replacement and the one-block roadway reconstruction of US 12 between Wolf Street and County T/County TT in Hammond, US 12 through traffic will be detoured using WIS 65, I-94 and US 63. Local access to residences and businesses along US 12 in the work zone area will be maintained as much as possible.