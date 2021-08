If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Merry Mixers senior citizens group will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, August 5, at 2 p.m. at the Grapevine Senior Center on Main Street in Colfax.

We will re-open with our annual picnic. Please bring a dish to pass. Coffee, lemonade and ice cream will be furnished.

Bring a friend!