Drinking water screening clinic scheduled for St. Croix County residents August 24

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of free drinking water screening clinics offered by St. Croix County. The fourth free nitrate screening clinic of 2021 will be offered at the St. Croix County Services Center (1752 Dorset Ln, New Richmond, WI 54017) on Tuesday, August 24th from 1-5 pm. This program is offered to educate homeowners on how to monitor and protect their drinking water supply.

The clinic is open to St. Croix County residents who are interested in testing their private well or public supply drinking water for nitrates. Participants are asked to bring in about eight ounces of water in a closed container, preferably glass, collected within 24 hours of the clinic event. It is important to run the tap for 10 to 15 minutes on cold at full flow before collecting the sample. A video tutorial can be found on the County website. Participants who have more than one private well may bring in a sample from each well and may also bring in samples from family and friends. Residents with water treatment systems, such as reverse osmosis, are encouraged to bring in a sample pre and post treatment to test the treatment system to ensure it is functioning properly. Contact the county for further assistance if needed, 715-386-4678 or brett.budrow@sccwi.gov.

Most rural residents rely on a private well for their drinking water. Owning a private well is a responsibility and ensuring the water supply is safe is the homeowners’ responsibility. If you have a private well, you should test your water annually even if you do not observe any smells, staining, or changes in the taste of your drinking water. The clinic is screening for nitrate-nitrogen because of growing water quality concerns and potential health risks for pregnant women, and children under the age of 6 months, as well as concerns related to thyroid disease and certain types of cancer.

The nitrate screening results are provided on-site, and staff will be available to discuss and interpret the results.

To have your water tested for nitrate-nitrogen, please consider attending the screening clinic: August 24th, 2021, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, St. Croix County Services Center (1752 Dorset Ln, New Richmond, WI 54017).