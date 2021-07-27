Glenwood City seniors to meet July 28th

submitted by Barb Hagstrom, Glenwood City Nutrition Site Nutrition Program Manager

Hello Glenwood City Seniors:

You are invited to join us in playing Bingo and/or having coffee on Wednesday, July 28th at the Holy Cross Church from 9:30 to 11:30. Back entry to the church. We did this on July 21st with great success. It was so wonderful to see “my” seniors together again! It was all I could do not to cry with the joy of seeing them and the happy smiles on their faces! Please bring your own cup, plate and fork for the goodies and coffee. Bags will be provided to carry your used dishes back home. Bingo is 10 cents a card, playing as many games as there is time for. Please call and advise if you will be joining us so we are sure to have enough coffee and goodies. Barb @ 715-265-7242. Thanks and I certainly hope to meet some new seniors. It is a great opportunity to meet new people and make new friends if you have not been involved in the senior center in the past.