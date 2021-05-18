Dunn County park and ride lot to be closed for week for paving project

The park and ride parking lot off the I-94/US 12/WIS 29 interchange northwest of Elk Mound in Dunn County is going to be closed from Monday to Friday, May 17 to 21, for paving.

Vehicles in the lot must be removed by 12:01 a.m. Monday, or they will be towed.

The following lots nearest to the Dunn County lot are open:

• Eau Claire County: I-94/US 12/WIS 312 interchange at exit 59.

• St. Croix County: I-94/US 63 interchange at exit 19.

The Dunn County park and ride parking lot project off I-94 exit 52 is part of a $3.1 million resurfacing project on US 12/WIS 29 between I-94 in the town of Elk Mound and County B in the town of Red Cedar. In addition to paving the lot, median work west of the park and ride remains. Both are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

For more information about WisDOT’s park and ride lots, go to wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/road/parknride/default.aspx

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region, follow on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest, or visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.