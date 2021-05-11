Free Woodland Management Workshop event to be held June 5

Do you own or manage a property and have come across some stopping blocks in meeting your goals? Are you frustrated with or can’t identify invasive species? If so, come attend Lower Chippewa Invasives Partnership, Inc.’s Woodland Management Workshop on Saturday, June 5th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Blue Ox Farm just north of Wheeler, WI.

This free event will answer many of your questions, discuss some successes and failures of land management, feature a section on silviculture using cattle to reduce unwanted plants, look at multiple herbicide applications/equipment/methods from professionals in the field, have a live demo of forestry mowing using a FECON mower, and much more.

If this sounds like a workshop you would like to attend RSVP by either email or phone at lcipchris@gmail.com or 715-539-2766. Space is limited so reserve your spot today!