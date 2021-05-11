Drinking water screening clinic scheduled for St. Croix County residents May 18

DEER PARK – Residents are encouraged to take advantage of free drinking water screening clinics offered by St. Croix County. The second free nitrate screening clinic of 2021 will be offered at the Deer Park Senior Center, 121 Front St., Deer Park WI 54007, from 2-6 pm on Tuesday, May 18th. This program is offered to educate homeowners on how to monitor and protect their drinking water supply.

The event has been modified to address the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines advised by local, state, and federal public health officials. If you plan to attend the event, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing amongst participants and staff by following the signs and taped floors at the event.

The clinic is open to any St. Croix County residents who are interested in testing their private well. Participants are asked to bring in about eight ounces of water in a closed container, preferably glass, collected within 24 hours of the clinic. It is important to run the tap for 10 to 15 minutes on cold at full flow before collecting the sample. A video tutorial can be found on the County website (sccwi.gov), by searching “collecting a water sample”. Participants who have more than one private well may bring in a sample from each well and may also bring in samples for family and friends. Residents with water treatment systems, such as reverse osmosis, are encouraged to bring in a sample pre and post treatment, contact the county for further assistance if needed, 715-760-1994 or cole.webster@sccwi.gov.

Most rural residents rely on a private well for their drinking water. Owning a private well is a responsibility and ensuring the water supply is safe is the homeowners’ responsibility. If you have a private well, you should test your water annually even if you do not observe any smells, staining, or changes in the taste of your drinking water. The clinic is screening for nitrate-nitrogen because of growing water quality concerns and potential health risks for pregnant women, and children under the age of 6 months, as well as concerns related to thyroid disease and certain types of cancer.

The nitrate screening results are provided on-site, and staff will be available to discuss and interpret the results.

To have your water tested for nitrate-nitrogen, please consider attending our screening clinic: May 18th 2-6 pm, 121 Front St., Deer Park, WI 54007.