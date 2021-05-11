Discover Wisconsin TV launches annual photo contest

Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, has launched its popular photo contest via social media. In partnership with Wisconsin Counties Association, 12 fan-submitted photos will be published in Discover Wisconsin’s annual calendar, featuring images of Wisconsin destinations. The photo contest is accessible on the Discover Wisconsin’s Blog The Bobber: bobber.discoverwisconsin.com/2022-calendar-contest/. Entries will be accepted until May 31.

“72 beautiful counties each with a myriad of photo opportunities that reflect diversity and brilliance. That’s Wisconsin,” said Rick Rose of Discover Wisconsin. “They say perception is in the eye of the beholder. We love our DW Calendar Photo Contest, because you can enter a photo you took that you just love and want to share.”

Following the submission and voting period, the Discover Wisconsin crew will select the top 12 photos to be featured in the official 2022 Discover Wisconsin Calendar. Of the top 12, the Discover Wisconsin crew will select the photo to be featured on the cover of the calendar. The 2022 Discover Wisconsin Calendars will be available for purchase in the fall of 2021 at shop.discoverwisconsin.com.

The winning photo of the 2021 calendar’s cover spot, a serene summer sunset over a sunflower field in Cecil Shawano County. The photo was taken by Eric O’Dell and was chosen from more than 1,300 entries.

Applicants must submit an original digital photo, at least 300dpi and no smaller than 5” x 7” in jpeg file format, that features a Wisconsin destination and include their name, address, email address, photo location and photo caption. For more guidelines, please visit bobber.discoverwisconsin.com/2022-calendar-contets/. Discover Wisconsin will announce the photo winners via various social media channels.

About Wisconsin Counties Association

The Wisconsin Counties Association is an association of County governments gathered to represent Wisconsin’s 72 counties. With the mindset that we are at our strongest when working together and shaping the future of Wisconsin, the WCA works diligently to allow its membership to serve their constituents in the most effective way possible.

About Discover Wisconsin



As the state’s leading media brand, Discover Wisconsin can be streamed worldwide on Roku, AppleTV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire, YouTube and discoverwisconsin.com. The show can be seen statewide on Fox Sports North (FSN) Saturday morning at 10 a.m. For more on this and other episodes or the broadcast schedule in other areas please visit www.discoverwisconsin.com. Connect with Discover Wisconsin on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and subscribe to The Cabin Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.