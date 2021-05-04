Bulldog thinclads compete in first meet of 2021 season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — Boyceville hosted a four-team Dunn-St. Croix meet to start off the track and field season on Thursday, April 29.

The top five places in each event were counted in team points, resulting in the Bulldog girls finishing third while the boys were fourth. Elk Mound won both the boys’ and girls’ meets.

Winning events for the girls were Shiloh Wheeldon in the 100m hurdles, the 4×400 meter relay team, Haylee Rasmussen in the high jump and Daryl Stai in the pole vault. Placing second were Wheeldon in the 300m hurdles and Abbygail Schlough in the pole vault. Taking third place were Jaden Stevens in the 1600m run and 300m hurdles, Stai in the 100m hurdles, Makayla Schewe in the pole vault, and Schlough in the long jump.

Scoring points for fourth place were Rasmussen in the 300m hurdles and long jump, and in fifth place was Stai in the discus throw.

For the boys, Caden Wold was the lone individual winner, taking the long jump, and he added a second in the high jump as well as fifth in the 100m dash. Peter Wheeldon earned a third place in the 1600m run, Marik Ebensberger was fourth in the 300m hurdles, and Brandon Dunn placed fifth in the shot put.

Boyceville travels east down State Highway 170 for a nine-school meet at Colfax on Thursday, May 6.

Girls’ team scores: Elk Mound 90, Spring Valley 53, Boyceville 52, Colfax 46

Boys’ team scores: Elk Mound 119, Colfax 70.5, Spring Valley 47, Boyceville 16.5