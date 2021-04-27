Protect your identity with free document shredding services

Add document shredding to your spring cleaning list! WESTconsin Credit Union is offering free, community shred events in the area. Prepare for the new season by taking steps to protect your identity, and securely dispose of sensitive documents at one of the following times:

Thursday, April 29

• Menomonie-North office, 2414 Hills Court, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

• Chippewa Falls office, 1680 E Park Avenue, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

All event participants are asked to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing. A WESTconsin Credit Union employee will be outside at the time of the event to help direct traffic and lead participants through the shredding process one person at a time.

Services are free of charge and being performed by ShredAway. There is a limit of two cubic foot sized boxes/bags. Contact ShredAway at (715) 835-0811 for additional shredding needs.