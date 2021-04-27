Bulldogs lack experience on softball diamond this season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — With only four players with varsity experience returning from the 2019 team, Boyceville head softball coach Jamie Olson will look for several young players to fill positions this year.

Senior Mya Lagerstrom returns to the infield along with another senior, Kady Grambo who will patrol the outfield. Junior Ella Holden will pitch and fellow junior Libby Bygd will fill the catcher spot. Madison Andrews and Harper Olson, both juniors have softball experience but not at the varsity level.

The Bulldogs finished 4-14 overall two years ago and 4-12 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play, losing a regional contest 7-3 to Augusta.

As everyone knows, there were no spring sports last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which means there are a lot of unknowns about this year’s team.

Expected to fight for varsity spots are freshmen Hannah Dunn and Sarah Stovern, along with sophomores Cambrie Reisimer, Olivia Ponath, and Rachael Montgomery. In addition, Olson has several more players pushing for spots including seniors Chrissa Kersten, Alexia Kaiser, and Veronica Turner. Two sophomores, Jacey Guy and Aliya Nielson, along with several freshmen will also be working for a varsity spot.

Olson, who begins his 12th year as the head coach, sees his team as very young and needing to improve at a fast rate to compete in the conference.

“We will have to grow up fast in many ways,” he said.

“We will lean on Ella as our pitcher for her leadership and toughness on the mound. Libby brings back some experience at catcher which is a critical spot and we will depend on her for her defensive knowledge and leadership. We will need Kady to be vocal in situations as well as Mya in the infield,” he added.

Olson sees the conference as being very competitive this year with good pitching coming from Glenwood City, Elk Mound, Mondovi, and Elmwood.

“I think these four teams will be tough to beat,” he said. “The rest of us are probably still feeling our way with putting a squad together,” he added.

“But it should make for another exciting year and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back on the field watching girls get better at a great sport,” he concluded.

2021 Roster

Seniors: Mya Lagerstrom, Alexia Kaiser, Chrissa Dunn, Kady Grambo, Veronica Turner

Juniors: Madison Andrews, Harper Olson, Libby Bygd, Ella Holden

Sophomores: Jacey Guy, Aliyah Nielson, Rachael Montgomery, Olivia Ponath, Cambrie Reisimer

Freshmen: Haley Stuart-Tollefson, Mariah Marvin, Sarah Stoveren, Kaitilyn Mittlestadt, Hannah Dunn, Cora Leslie, Jadynn Traxler, Alison McRoberts, Hailey Hellendrung