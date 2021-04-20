Fair maps for Wisconsin – can we get there?

Chris Ford, MD, Chair of the Governor’s People’s Maps Commission, will speak about the Commission’s progress and plans on Tuesday, April 27, 7 p.m. via Zoom, in an online program offered by the League of Women Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley.

Background on the history of gerrymandering, and on the cultural effects of this form of drawing voting districts, will be offered by three professors from the University of Wisconsin- Stout: Chris Freeman, Tina Lee, and Innisfree McKinnon.

The program runs from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Questions can be submitted on Chat during the event.

Pre-registration is required: at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqc-2gqTItHtYl_5Hd47nNlnt_kp5NuRZj

A short League business meeting for members will follow the talk.

Check the League website: lwv-gcv.org or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/leagueofwomenvotersgcv for more info.

A “Slay the Gerrymander” march and postcard writing event will be held on Thursday, April 29, 1 p.m. in Menomonie.