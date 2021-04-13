Public stakeholder meetings set for WIS 35 project in Hudson and North Hudson

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is holding two public stakeholder meetings Monday, April 19, 2021, to discuss the WIS 35 construction project from Front Street in the city of Hudson to North End Road in the village of North Hudson.

The purpose of the meetings is to provide stakeholders with information regarding the construction schedule, access and how traffic will be managed during construction.

• 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. By phone: Call (608) 571-2209 and enter conference ID number 501760858 followed by the pound sign; or online: https://tinyurl.com/ue28rvu8

• 5 to 6 p.m. at the Lakefront Park Bandshell, 505 1st Ave., Hudson. If attending, please wear masks and practice social distancing.

The project will include reconstructing or resurfacing portions of WIS 35 in Hudson and North Hudson. In addition, storm sewer systems will be replaced, and water and sanitary sewer improvements will be made. Construction will use a combination of staging, lane closures controlled by flagging operations and a detour to move WIS 35 traffic.

Construction is expected to start Monday, April 26, with completion in November.