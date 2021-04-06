Rep. Ron Kind announces 2021 Art Competition for WI Third Congressional District high school students

LA CROSSE, WI – Rep. Ron Kind has announced that the annual Congressional Art Competition is now open and encouraging all high school students in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District to enter.

“I’m glad to announce that the 2021 Congressional Art Competition is now open,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “Each year, students create incredible works of art and I’m always proud to see the talent of WI-03 students showcased in the Capitol. I encourage all high schoolers across the district to participate in this year’s competition.”

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 as an opportunity for Members of Congress to recognize and encourage students’ artistic talent. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

The first place entry will hang for a year in the U.S. Capitol along with the works of other student artists from across the country. The second place entry will be displayed in Rep. Kind’s Washington, D.C. office, and the third and fourth place pieces will be displayed in Rep. Kind’s La Crosse and Eau Claire offices.

The submission deadline is April 16, 2021 and only one entry is allowed per student. Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are:

• Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

• Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

• Collages: must be two dimensional

• Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

• Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

• Computer-generated art

• Photographs

Due to COVID-19, art submissions for the 2021 contest must be made virtually. To learn more about rules, guidelines, and how to enter, students should visit: https://kind.house.gov/2021-congressional-art-competition