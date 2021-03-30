Public input sought for WIS 65 project in St. Croix and Polk counties

As online meetings and presentations remain the preferred communication format, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), in cooperation with Ayres Associates, has moved public involvement efforts online for a WIS 65 project from the north junction of Jewell Street in the St. Croix County village of Star Prairie to US 8 in the Polk County town of Balsam Lake.

The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.

Materials: Go to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/wis65polk/default.aspx

Comment: Provide comments by May 7, 2021, by:

Email: beth.cunningham@dot.wi.gov

Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

W7102 Green Valley Road

Spooner, WI 54801

Attn.: Beth Cunningham

The proposed project aims to address deteriorating pavement conditions and improve safety by:

• Rehabilitating a portion of WIS 65 by:

– Milling off two inches of the existing pavement and overlaying the road with 3.75 inches of new asphalt.

– Paving a minimum of two feet of the road shoulder.

– Updating driveways to account for a 1.75-inch increase in the road profile.

• Reconstructing a portion of WIS 65 by:

– Removing the existing pavement and base, placing six inches of asphalt pavement over 10 inches of base aggregate over 12 inches of subbase material.

– Cutting the ditches where necessary to improve drainage.

– Filling in the dip and cutting down the hill to make the profile flatter on a segment of highway just north of the St. Croix-Polk County line.

– Cutting down hills and filling in sags and dips to smooth the road profile out on a segment north of 28th Avenue.

– Combining multiple crests into one curve, eliminating the dip in the middle on a piece north of 31st Avenue.

The proposed improvements will have right-of-way and traffic impacts. New right of way will need to be acquired in the reconstruction and guardrail and culvert replacement areas. During that work, traffic will be detoured, tentatively using WIS 46.

Construction currently is scheduled for 2024, but the work could be advanced to 2023 if the funding becomes available.

For more information about the project, contact WisDOT Project Manager Beth Cunningham at (715) 635-4973 or beth.cunningham@dot.wi.gov or visit the project website.