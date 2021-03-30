KIND IDEAS: The Special Enrollment Period has been Extended!

News from Congressman Ron Kind

The ongoing Special Enrollment Period has been extended! Now, Wisconsinites have until August 15, 2021 to sign up for quality, affordable health care.

The COVID-19 crisis has created challenges for many families across the state. The Special Enrollment Period extension will help ensure everyone has the opportunity to access quality health coverage, providing some certainty during these uncertain times.

Right now, Wisconsinites can sign up for health insurance or make changes to their current plan. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the Special Enrollment Period by reviewing their options and choosing a plan that works best for them.

The American Rescue Plan, which President Biden signed into law earlier this month, will make health care coverage even more affordable. Beginning on April 1, many Wisconsinites who purchase health insurance through the Marketplace will be eligible for lower monthly premiums. Both new and existing customers should visit HealthCare.gov to take advantage of these savings.

Most people can find a plan with no-cost preventive care and may be eligible for tax credits to assist with monthly premiums. Even if you’re happy with your health coverage, you may be eligible for additional savings.

Quality coverage is key to improving the health and wellbeing of our communities, especially as the COVID-19 crisis continues. I’m committed to ensuring all Wisconsinites have access to affordable health care.

To get covered or learn more about options, visit Healthcare.gov. Additional savings for many customers will be available on April 1. If you have questions about how to access resources or need to be put in touch with the right person to help you sign up, you can call my office at 1-608-782-2558 or visit kind.house.gov.