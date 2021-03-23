WI Invasive Species Council seeks Invader Crusader nominations

MADISON – The Wisconsin Invasive Species Council is accepting nominations for Invader Crusaders through March 29, 2021.

Invader Crusaders are Wisconsin residents and organizations who made significant contributions to prevent, control or eradicate invasive species that harm Wisconsin’s native wildlife and wetlands, forests, prairies, lakes and rivers.

The Wisconsin Invasive Species Council, an advisory council to the DNR, presents Invader Crusader Awards for both volunteer and professional categories. To nominate an individual or organization, download and complete a nomination form from the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council’s Invader Crusader webpage and email the completed form to Invasive.Species@wisconsin.gov by March 29, 2021.

A panel of Wisconsin Invasive Species Council members will review the nomination materials and select award winners. Nominators and winners will be notified by mid-May. Award recipients will be recognized in June during Invasive Species Action Month.

Invasive species are non-native plants and animals that cause ecological, environmental or economic harm. Some can even affect human health. Once an invasive species establishes in an area, it can be challenging to control.

To learn more about what you can do to stop the spread of invasive species, visit the DNR invasive species webpage.