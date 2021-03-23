KIND IDEAS: Tax Day is moving to May 17

News from Congressman Ron Kind

Tax Day has moved this year. The deadline to file 2020 state and federal income taxes has been extended to May 17, 2021. Now, taxpayers will have more time to navigate the unusual circumstances related to COVID-19.

The IRS recommends that taxpayers still try to file as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically is the quickest way to get refunds, and it could help some taxpayers receive any remaining relief payments that they may be entitled to faster.

Additionally, I want to remind folks that my office is here to help. If you need help with a federal agency like the IRS, Team Kind is standing by waiting for you to give them a call. My team of talented and hard-working case workers can help you navigate different federal agencies such as:

• Medicare

• Social Security

• IRS Issues

• Veterans Issues

• Federal Worker’s Compensation

• Quality, Affordable Health Care

• Immigration and Passports

• Small Business Assistance

• Agriculture Issues

• Housing Issues

My team will always do our best to help you receive a fair, clear, and timely response.

If you are having problems with a federal agency and live in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, please don’t hesitate to contact my office by calling toll free (888) 442-8040 or by visiting my website at www.kind.house.gov.