WESTconsin Credit Union gathers funds for local food banks

According to Feeding America, more than 80 percent, or 4 in 5, food banks are serving more people now than they did a year ago. To help aid those in our community, WESTconsin Credit Union will be collecting monetary donations for those in need from March 15-27. Due to ongoing safety and logistical concerns caused by COVID-19, no hard goods will be collected this year. Monetary donations will be collected on the WESTconsin website via PayPal or can be donated at any of the 15 WESTconsin offices. Proceeds will be distributed by the credit union to local food pantries.

Monetary donations are especially valuable because for every $1 in cash, food pantries can purchase up to $10 worth of food. “We encourage members to consider making a monetary donation online,” says Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer. “Not only is this type of donation safer during the pandemic, but information also shows food pantries have great buying power with monies available to them.”