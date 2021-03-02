Feeling stretched as a caregiver?

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide you with the tools you need to take care of yourself while caring for an older adult.

This program helps family caregivers who are caring for an older adult reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

Classes consist of six virtual sessions held once a week. Two experienced Class Leaders (Dementia Care Specialist & Caregiver Support Coordinator) conduct the series. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming will help you take the “tools” you choose and put them into action for your life.

You will receive a book, The Caregiver Helpbook, developed specifically for the class. You will also receive class handouts and Zoom link upon registration. There is no fee for the class. Class size is limited & registration is required.

Classes will be virtual and held on Mondays starting April 19th – May 24th from 10am to 11:30am. Registration is required and limited. For more information or to register contact: Tara at 715-381-4366 or Kim at 715-381-4411.