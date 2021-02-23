College Goal Wisconsin to provide free FAFSA help

Since 2006, over 28,000 Wisconsin students have received free help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at College Goal Wisconsin events held throughout the state. Financial aid professionals and other educators volunteer at the event to help students and their families complete the FAFSA.

Anyone who is planning to pursue a postsecondary education during the 2021-22 academic year should complete the FAFSA. The FAFSA is the form that must be submitted in order to be considered for federal and state financial aid including grants and loans. If you have not completed the FAFSA, it is not too late.

College Goal Wisconsin will hold virtual FAFSA completion events on March 4 and April 15. The starting time, a list of what is needed to complete the FAFSA, and other information can be found by visiting the College Goal Wisconsin website at collegegoalwi.org.