WisDOT invites public comment on planning processes

A 60-day public comment period opened Friday, January 29, 2021 for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Coordination Document, which helps guide how the agency gathers feedback and engages stakeholders. The comment period ends Monday, March 29, 2021.

“Public participation is essential to meeting our responsibility to serve,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “I invite everyone to not only review this document, but to also get involved in the planning that shapes Wisconsin communities and determines our transportation infrastructure.”

WisDOT cooperates and consults continuously with affected and interested parties in all areas of Wisconsin. This document outlines the processes by which WisDOT will coordinate with various parties during the development of required planning products and other select programs. It also highlights some of WisDOT’s successful practices and reviews the steps in the local cooperation and consultation processes for select planning and programing efforts.

To see a draft of the Coordination Document, please visit: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/doing-bus/local-gov/plning-orgs/local-con.aspx. Public comment on it can be made to: Wisconsin Department of Transportation; Division of Transportation Investment Management • 4822 Madison Yards Way, 6th Floor South • PO Box 7913 • Madison, WI 53707-7913; 608.267.7751; Email: john.nordbo@dot.wi.gov

This document, formerly titled Documentation of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Process for Cooperation and Consultation with Local Officials and Tribal Governments in Non-Metropolitan Areas was last updated in March 2016. Per 23 CFR §450.210(b)(1), WisDOT must reevaluate this document and provide opportunity for comments and suggested changes every five years.