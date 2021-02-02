Wisconsin Business World & Kwik Trip announce virtual statewide competitions for students

MADISON – Wisconsin Business World announced on Wednesday it is launching two statewide business-focused competitions in partnership with Kwik Trip for students in grades 6-12.

A leader in vertical integration, manufacturing and customer care, the Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip Corporation has graciously partnered with Wisconsin Business World to present two inaugural project-based competitions with a focus on innovation and production.

“Wisconsin businesses and manufacturers have historically proven to be creative and resilient leaders in their communities,” said Wisconsin Business World Director Michelle Grajkowski. “Kwik Trip is a terrific example of the importance of innovation and we are excited to partner with them on these competitions.”

Students will choose to create a new product for Kwik Trip convenience stores or to solve an intricate supply chain scenario. Wisconsin Business World is awarding $500 cash prizes to the top three entrants in each of the competitions.

The competition entries are due on March 15. Winners of both competitions will be announced this spring.

Since 1982, Wisconsin Business World – a program of WMC Foundation – has educated more than 25,000 high school students on business, entrepreneurism and the free market, through Summer Camps, one-day programs, online curriculum and classroom presentations. The Business World message is simple — Business is a Force for Good.

More information about the contests is available at www.wibusinessworld.org.