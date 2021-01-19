FFA Alumni Annual Meeting to be held Jan. 31 By Editor | January 19, 2021 | 0 The FFA Alumni Annual Meeting will be held Sunday, January 31 at 2:00 p.m. at Papa’s Bar & Grill. Agenda includes voting of officers (must be a paid member to vote – can pay at meeting) Posted in Glenwood City Schools, School, Tribune Schools Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts GC topples Spring Valley and Somerset, falls to New Richmond in wrestling quad January 12, 2021 | No Comments » Prescott Cardinals fly high over GC boys December 29, 2020 | No Comments » Tootsie Roll Proceeds donated – 2020 December 22, 2020 | No Comments » GCSD hires school nurse, approves calendar change December 15, 2020 | No Comments » Glenwood City HS/MS lists 1st quarter honor roll December 8, 2020 | No Comments »