Century and Sesquicentennial Farmers wanted in Pierce Co.

Has your family farm or home had continuous family ownership for 100 years or more? You could be eligible to be recognized as a Century Farm/Home or Sesquicentennial Farm/Home at this year’s Pierce County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair if it has.

The farm or home (in whole or part) must have been in continuous family ownership. Title of the Century or Sesquicentennial property today must reside in a blood relative of the original owner, or a legally adopted child of a descendant. Continuous residence in the state or on the property is not required, but the title to the property must be continuous. An abstract of title is the best evidence of continuous family ownership.

Farms or homes with 100 or 150 years of continuous ownership through the year 2021 will be recognized at a special breakfast program during the Wisconsin State Fair set for Tuesday, August 10th and then again at the Pierce County Fair on Sunday, August 15th. The Pierce County Fair has recognized many Pierce County Century and Sesquicentennial Farmers in the past.

An application for the Century or Sesquicentennial Farm or Home recognition can be obtained by contacting Ann Webb, Pierce County Fair Manager at 715-273-6874, awebb@co.pierce.wi.us or by visiting our website at www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php. Don’t wait; the application deadline is March 1, 2021.