Thompson Center announces new deadline for Public Leadership Award Nominations

MADISON — The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership is pleased to announce a new deadline of February 1, 2021 for Distinguished Public Leadership Award nominations.

The Tommy G. Thompson Distinguished Public Leadership Award seeks to recognize Wisconsinites who have committed themselves to public service, worked tirelessly to advance sound public policy, and exhibited virtuous leadership. Moreover, this award seeks to honor leaders who have exercised sound judgment and entrepreneurial spirit, and served as exceptional role models for others in public service.

“Tommy Thompson is the definition of a great leader,” said Thompson Center Director Ryan Owens. “We want to recognize good leaders and incentivize good leadership across this great state of ours. We’re proud to announce this leadership award and look forward to the search.”

To be eligible for the award, a nominee must:

• Be a Wisconsin resident;

• Have served Wisconsin in an elected, appointed, or civil service leadership role in local, state, or federal government office;

• Have exhibited a collegial approach to public service and an ability to work effectively with citizens and colleagues from all walks of life in the spirit of Governor Thompson; and

• Not have previously received this award.

Anyone can submit a nomination. Nomination forms are available at thompsoncenter.wisc.edu/distinguished-leadership-award and must be submitted to thompsoncenter@wisc.edu by the submission deadline of February 1, 2021 to be eligible for consideration. Each nomination must include a description of the nominee’s significant law practice, judicial practice, legislative, public administration, and/or public policy achievements.

The Thompson Center looks forward to recognizing great public leadership throughout Wisconsin in the years ahead.