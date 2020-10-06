WI Walleye Management Plan virtual meeting set for October 20

The Department of Natural Resources will host a regional public meeting to discuss updating the Wisconsin Walleye Management Plan.

This virtual meeting will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. for Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Polk, Barron and Rusk counties. Individuals from those counties with a strong interest in walleye management who would like to participate, should contact Max Wolter at: max.wolter@wisconsin.gov or 715-634-7429. Pre-registration is required.

The current walleye management plan serves as a guide for one of the most sought-after fish species in Wisconsin and outlines seven goals and strategies for walleye management. The updating process will include a review of the existing plan, an analysis of available data and trends and significant public input on angling and management preferences.

The DNR is seeking public input on stocking priorities, regulation acceptance and agency resource allocation among other things. Public input on the planning process will be gathered through:

• Comments from the public on walleye management preferences and issues via this public input form;

• Detailed random mail/online surveys of fishing license holders (both resident and non-resident) to scientifically gauge angler attitudes about management options; and

• Regional virtual meetings with stakeholder groups and individuals to discuss local management issues and partnership opportunities.

• Future walleye meetings for other counties can be found on the DNR’s public meetings calendar.