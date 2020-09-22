League of Women Voters Greater Chippewa Valley to offer curbside voter registration

Members of the League of Women Voters Greater Chippewa Valley plan to help register voters leading up to the national holiday Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Curbside voter registration events are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Friday, Sept 25, from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Stepping Stones, 1602 Stout Rd, Menomonie, and Saturday, Sept 26 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Menomonie Farmers’ Market, Wilson Ave, Menomonie.

“With a presidential election approaching, every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to start by getting registered,” said Jane Pedersen, Voter Services co-chair for the League.

The website, www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, provides a listing of National Voter Registration Day events across the country, in communities and held virtually.

Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right—the right to vote. Nearly 3 million Americans have registered to vote on the holiday since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day in 2012.