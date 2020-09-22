29th Assembly Candidates Debate on “The West Side”

Eau Claire, Wis. – The candidates in the race to represent Wisconsin’s 29th District in the State Assembly will debate on “The West Side” at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25. on The Ideas Network stations of Wisconsin Public Radio 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls.

Host Dean Kallenbach will welcome John Calabrese, D-Menomonie, and Clint Moses, R-Menomonie.

The 29th District contains parts of St Croix and Dunn counties. Cities in the district include Menomonie, New Richmond and Glenwood City, and the villages of Baldwin, Hammond, Woodville, Boyceville, Star Prairie, Knapp, Downing, Deer Park and Wilson also included.

“The West Side” is broadcast each Friday at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 88.3/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and via an online live stream on 88.7/UW-River Falls via https://www.wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at (800) 228-5615. Archives of “The West Side” are available.