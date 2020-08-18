Recycling Excellence Award nominations open until Sept. 15

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting nominations for the 2020 Recycling Excellence Awards until Sept. 15.

Communities, organizations, schools and businesses are eligible and encouraged to apply for recognition of outstanding recycling or waste minimization initiatives. The DNR offers the Recycling Excellence Awards to recognize efforts and share innovative ideas with a broad audience to improve waste management practices.

Awards are offered in four categories: Overall program, projects and initiatives, innovation and special events. Entities of any size may self-nominate or submit an application on behalf of another program. Applicants are encouraged to submit supporting materials such as outreach samples, data/graphs and high-resolution photos.

For more information about the categories, past awards and a nomination form please visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Recycling/Awards.html.