Public input sought on US 12 resurfacing project in St. Croix County

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has moved public involvement efforts online for the St. Croix County pavement project on US 12 from County U to the west junction of WIS 65 in the towns of Hudson and Warren.

The public is invited to go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.

For materials, go to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/us12scc/default.aspx

Please provide comments by August 21, 2020 by either emailing HollisterB@AyresAssociates.com or by mail to James Koenig, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701

The pavement on this segment of US 12 is showing signs of deterioration. This project would:

• Mill and overlay US 12 from County U to the west junction of WIS 65

• Replace and clean out culverts

• Address all beam guard locations by either removing or replacing

• Widen the paved shoulder

• Install centerline and shoulder rumble strips

• Replace concrete approaches and add flumes to bridge structure B-55-0076 west of Alexander Road over the railroad tracks

• Replace pavement marking

For more information about the project, contact WisDOT Project Supervisor James Koenig at (715) 838-8391 or james.koenig@dot.wi.gov or visit the project website.