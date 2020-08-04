Hunter Ed in Colfax will be held as an Internet Class Field Day September 19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunter Education Training offered in Colfax will consist of an Internet Class Field Day 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19 at the Dunn County/Colfax Shooting Sports Complex.

There are not any traditional classroom sessions planned in Colfax for this year, according to Jim Nosker, the lead instructor for the Colfax Hunter Ed team.

To take part in the Internet Class Field Day students must: 1. Complete an on-line Hunter Education Course; 2. Preregister for the field day; and 3. Bring to the field day proof of having successfully completed the internet class.

There are three online courses approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. All three of them, as well as registration for the field day, can be located on the DNR’s Go Wild internet site, Nosker said.

Cost of the online courses vary, from a low of $13 to a high of $24.95. Content of the various courses are not the same, even though all three are meant to prepare students for the field day. Not all of the courses are Wisconsin specific, but rather are designed for use by students across the country,

Cost of the field day is $10, as set by the DNR. The fee has to be paid at the start of the day. Any checks should be made out to Colfax Hunter Education.

Nosker said having only an Internet Field Day this year is due to the uncertainty the state is facing from the pandemic. For months all DNR required training was canceled because of the rapid spread of the virus. Now that the DNR is again allowing classes and the Shooting Sports Complex is open, a day for the course has been set aside.

Nosker cautioned that anyone from Wisconsin can attend the field day and that last year students from the eastern side of Wisconsin came to the Colfax Internet Field Day. That means there may be competition to get into the class.

Due to social distancing requirements the class size will be small and students should not wait to sign up for it. They should also start taking on the required internet classes as soon as possible, he said.

For years the DNR has pushing the idea of internet courses, he said, insisting that Wisconsinites have been clamoring for internet based classes and claiming that younger students learn better over the internet than they do in a traditional classroom.

According to the DNR, internet courses and the internet field day are designed for “the busy student or working adult that cannot fit a traditional class into their already busy schedule.” Students must register with a certified internet field day instructor and then complete the online training before attending the field day. Online coursework with 80% passing score or higher is required to obtain a field day permit which allows a student to attend a Wisconsin hunter education in-person internet field day.

After passing the internet course, students will spend a day with instructors reinforcing what they have learned online and practicing basic firearm safety and handling skills. They will be tested on what they have learned at the end of the field day. The field day is mandatory to earn a hunter education safety certification.

Nosker said calling the September 19 session a field day is somewhat of a misnomer because the class could be conducted mostly indoors and the outdoor part requires little more than a parking lot. No shooting is required for the field day and he explained that because of the amount of time the one-on-one testing requires and the limited number of instructors, there will be no time to make shooting available during the eight hour course.

Because of the virus students will be outdoors the entire day, so that social distancing can be maintained. They should dress accordingly, Nosker advised.

Lunch will be provided courtesy of the Colfax Sportsmen’s Club.