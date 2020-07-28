St. Croix County seeks input on the Eckert Blufflands Park Master Plan

St. Croix County is seeking the public’s input on issues and opportunities for future development and natural resource management for the Eckert Blufflands Park along the St. Croix River just north of Hudson. The recently-acquired property consists of almost 170 acres of wooded upland, deep ravines, former agricultural fields, over 100-foot high river bluffs, and more than half a mile of river shoreline.

The County has hired a consultant team to assist with the master planning process, which includes HKGi (park master planning) and Emmons and Olivier Resources (natural resource management). The master planning team will be evaluating existing conditions and potential improvements to the park, such as hiking trails, scenic overlooks, shoreline access and exploration, picnicking, camping, snowshoeing, birdwatching, hunting and trapping, and more.

There are two way to provide input:

• Fill out this brief survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Eckert1

• Provide comments on an interactive map: https://hkgi.mysocialpinpoint.com/eckert-blufflands#/

Both input methods will be open for comment through Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2020.

The master planning process is expected to be complete in early 2021. A second round of community engagement is anticipated to take place in late fall or winter. Stay up to date on the project process by checking the County’s website: https://www.sccwi.gov/333/Parks