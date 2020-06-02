Wisconsin Safety Council celebrates June as National Safety Month

MADISON – Each June, Wisconsin Safety Council – the state’s leading provider of safety training and products – partners with the National Safety Council (NSC) to recognize National Safety Month. Throughout the month, Wisconsin Safety Council will engage its members through workforce training programs, conduct a social media campaign and educate the public on how to stay safe at work, at home and everywhere in between.

“We focus on safety every single day,” said Aaron Huebner, Wisconsin Safety Council Executive Director. “But, National Safety Month gives us the opportunity to discuss the topic with our families, friends, neighbors and coworkers.”

To kickoff National Safety Month, Wisconsin Safety Council announced on Monday the launch of its new online training platform: www.wisafetycouncil.org/online.

As businesses in the state begin to reopen, the risks associated with COVID-19 still exist – in addition to the everyday risks that already existed prior to COVID-19. The online library will provide an innovative way for employers and employees access much-needed safety training programs.

“Businesses throughout Wisconsin are opening back up, but that does not mean we have forgotten about impact of COVID-19,” added Huebner. “This online platform will give employers another tool to protect the health and safety of their workers.”

In addition to the new online training platform, Wisconsin Safety Council will conduct virtual training programs this June and in-person trainings throughout the summer leading up to its Annual Conference, held September 1-2 in Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Safety Council – along with M3 Insurance and the Department of Workforce Development – will also recognize the annual Corporate Safety Award winners this month. This program recognizes Wisconsin businesses for their commitment to safety and achieving excellence when it comes to protecting the health and safety of employees.

For additional resources during National Safety Month, NSC has compiled a variety of articles, webinars, tip sheets and more on their website. These items will focus on issues including safety culture, driving safety, ergonomics and mental health, plus other timely topics.

To find out more about National Safety Month, please visit www.nsc.org/nsm.