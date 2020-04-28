WPR Special Election Coverage Features Virtual May 4 Wisconsin 7th Congressional District Debate

On Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m., Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) will host a debate between the candidates for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, Republican Tom Tiffany, Minocqua, and Democrat Tricia Zunker, Wausau.

Co-moderated by Shereen Siewert, host of WPR’s Wausau-based regional news and talk show “Route 51,” and Robin Washington, host of WPR’s Superior-based regional issues show “Simply Superior,” the hour-long debate will air live on Wisconsin Public Radio’s western and northern stations, and online at wpr.org.

The event will be WPR’s first completely virtual debate. The format gives voters the opportunity to participate via a digital platform made possible through a partnership with the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

The virtual platform will give participants the opportunity to engage in real-time moderated chat as they watch the debate. The chat room will also allow people to pose questions to the candidates that may be used in the debate. Details are available at wpr.org.

“WPR’s coverage of the 7th Congressional District reflects our commitment to providing voters the opportunity to hear directly from both candidates on issues facing the district,” said Dean Kallenbach, WPR’s western regional manager. “Considering the nature of our current physical-distancing environment, we want to make the debate available to as many as possible. We are grateful to the Wausau Chamber for their partnership.”

Tiffany and Zunker are on the ballot for a special election Tuesday, May 12 to replace Sean Duffy, the Republican who resigned his seat in the House of Representatives for family reasons last fall. Zunker is an Associate Justice of the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court and president of the Wausau School Board. Tiffany was elected as State Senator for Wisconsin’s 12th District in 2012 and has served two terms. He previously served one term in the State Assembly.

In western Wisconsin, the debate will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire, 88.7/River Falls, 89.7/Eau Claire and 90.7/Menomonie. It will be re-broadcast on May 8 at 10 a.m. on 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls. Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District includes Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn Counties. It also includes portions of Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe and Wood Counties.