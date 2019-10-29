Boyceville boys finish fifth at cross country sectional, girls place tenth By Editor | October 29, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Boyceville Sports, Sports, Tribune Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bulldog volleyball has tough week October 22, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville wraps up season with loss to Cadott Hornets October 22, 2019 | No Comments » Rasmussen, Corr earn cross country All-Conference honors October 22, 2019 | No Comments » Bulldog cross country runs in Amery, boys take second in Arcadia October 15, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville netters drop Somerset and Colfax matches October 15, 2019 | No Comments »