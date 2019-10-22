Annual Drug Take Back Day is October 26

MADISON – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that more than 277 local law enforcement agencies will be participating in Drug Take Back Day across the state on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back and drug disposal locations.

“The opioid epidemic continues to plague our communities. By properly disposing of unused medications at drug drop boxes around the state, we can prevent diversion and addiction,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

The Boyceville Police Department (903 Main Street) will be hosting the fall Drug Take Back event. Bring your unwanted medications. The department will then transport them for safe destruction, which keeps them from being a danger to the community.

Other local locations that are hosting a site are the Elk Mound Police Department and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. To find other Drug Take Back Locations, go to: www.doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location/.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

To ensure the success of Drug Take Back Day, the Wisconsin Department of Justice relies on assistance from the DEA, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

GUIDELINES:

• All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

• Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. The Boyceville Police Department can also accept vaping pens and cartridges as long as there aren’t any batteries.

• Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers, or battery-operated vape pens and cartridges.

• Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

• Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

• Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

The Boyceville Police Department will also have sharps containers to dispose of unwanted sharps.