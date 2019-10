Dorothy Otto, age 96, of Baldwin, Wisconsin died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.

Funeral service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Woodville. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at church prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Baldwin Cemetery at a later date.

Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.