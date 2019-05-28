Lady Bulldogs let lead, game slip away in playoff loss to Beavers By Editor | May 28, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Boyceville Sports, Sports, Tribune Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bulldogs keep Vikings at bay, finish second in D-SC baseball May 28, 2019 | No Comments » Lady Toppers win Colfax Track Regional; Boyceville qualifies three for sectionals May 28, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville boys and girls finish seventh at conference track meet May 21, 2019 | No Comments » Lady Bulldogs shut down and out by EPC Wolves May 21, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville’s Walker Retz throws no-hitter to shut out Glenwood City May 21, 2019 | No Comments »