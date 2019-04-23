Drug Take Back Day is April 27

MADISON, WI – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that more than 277 local law enforcement agencies will be participating in Drug Take Back Day across the state on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back and drug disposal locations.

“I strongly encourage Wisconsinites to ensure that their unused medications are properly disposed of,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Through proper disposal, we can prevent prescription drugs from being diverted—and help prevent addiction.”

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

To find a Drug Take Back Location near you, go to: www.doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location/.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

To ensure the success of Drug Take Back Day, the Wisconsin Department of Justice relies on assistance from the DEA, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

GUIDELINES:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring : Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Do Not Bring : Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers, or vape pens