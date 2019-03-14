GC Library to celebrate National Library Week

Libraries of all types strengthen their communities through education, lifelong learning, and a wealth of public services. We are no longer just a place for books, libraries have expanded beyond their traditional roles and provide more opportunities for community engagement and the delivery of new services that connect closely with their community’s needs. Libraries are at the heart of our cities, towns, schools, and campuses—a resource for all community members to find what they need to help improve their quality of life.

Please join us in supporting National Library Week 2019, by participating in a special promotion that supports this year’s theme: Libraries = Strong Communities. Libraries across St. Croix County are working together to partner with area businesses to provide library cardholders unique offers and discounts.

Interested in participating? During the week of April 7-13, 2019, any customer that comes into your business and shows their library card (any library card from anywhere) will receive your promotional offer or discount, i.e. buy one cup of coffee get the second free or 20% off a purchase. Get creative, you get to choose your offer and level of participation.

To make this worthwhile for our local business partners, Glenwood City Public Library will provide, at no cost to you, a marketing plan that will feature a press release in the local newspaper, promotion on the Library’s social media accounts, the Library website glenwoodcitylibrary.org and through our local Chamber of Commerce. The Library will also provide a promotional packet to your business that includes: a poster advertising the promotion to hang in your window and handouts for you to display or pass out during the week.

This promotion will not only show community support of our library, but also allow us to encourage community members to Read Local, Shop Local during National Library Week. We will bring increased customer awareness to your business and other businesses in St. Croix County that support their local libraries.

Please let us know if you would like to participate by March 20th, 2019 by emailing us at gclibrary@glenwoodcitylibrary.org. We look forward to working with you and strengthening our community together.