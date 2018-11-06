Winter Haven volunteer training sessions set

Winter Haven is the seasonal overnight shelter for homeless adults run by Stepping Stones of Dunn County. The shelter opens on Nov. 15, 2018 and remains open through March 31, 2019.

There are 10 beds available at the shelter, which is located at 1518 Stout Road in Menomonie. The shelter is run entirely by community volunteers, with oversight by the Stepping Stones Shelter coordinator. Two volunteers are required for each shift, which run from 7:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m., or from 1:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

Several one-hour training opportunities for new volunteers are available at the shelter:

• Monday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

• Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

Volunteers must be 18 or older. To register, contact Jill Seicther, Stepping Stones volunteer coordinator, at 715-235-2920 or communityconnect@steppingstonesdc.org.