Veterans Day programs to be held at Boyceville schools Nov. 9

The Veterans Day program at Boyceville schools will be held on Friday, November 9 for the Middle/High School at 10:40 a.m. in the gymatorium. There will be speakers (veterans and students), and the high school and choir band performing.

Tiffany Creek Elementary will also have a program in the afternoon at 1:30 p.m., with readings and songs from several classes, followed by a 21 Gun Salute/Playing of Taps. The veterans are invited for cookies and coffee in the cafeteria.