The Mitten Tree — Give the gift of warmth

This holiday season, WESTconsin Credit Union will host The Mitten Tree campaign—a Kindness Counts initiative. Each office will display The Mitten Tree—a tree in its lobby decorated with donated mittens, gloves, hats, scarfs and more.

[emember_protected] The purpose of The Mitten Tree is to collect cold weather apparel and accessories for those in need as the winter season’s sub-zero temperatures set in. Last year, the credit union collected 2,831 items and $2,745.11 in support of this cause.

The campaign begins Wednesday, November 1 and runs through Thursday, November 30. Donations can be dropped off at any WESTconsin office during regular office hours. Acceptable items include new mittens, gloves, hats, scarfs, earmuffs, coats, boots and blankets; please no previously used items. Items can be handmade or store purchased, and suitable for all age groups. Monetary donations will also be accepted at all WESTconsin offices or online at westconsincu.org. Local distribution will take place prior to the holidays thanks to the following community partners:

• Altoona Office: The Salvation Army

• Amery Office: Amery School District, Operation Christmas

• Baldwin Office: St. Croix Valley Family Resource Center

• Barron Office: Gift from the Heart

• Chippewa Falls Office: The Spirit of Christmas

• Eau Claire Office: Bolton Refuge House

• Ellsworth Office: Pierce County Food Shelf

• Hudson Office: Grace Place

• Menomonie-Downtown Office: Boyceville School District

• Menomonie-East Office: River Heights Elementary, Menomonie School District

• Menomonie-North Office: Knapp Elementary, Menomonie School district

• New Richmond Office: Grace Place, Head Start, Five Loaves Food Shelf

• Prescott Office: Hometown Holidays Secret Santa

• River Falls Office: Our Neighbors’ Place

• Spring Valley Office: Spring Valley Food Shelf [/emember_protected]